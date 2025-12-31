Biggest Takeaways from the Nets' Successful Month of Basketball

Despite a 120-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the Brooklyn Nets can walk away from 2025 and say that, in general, they ended on a high note.

Brooklyn blew away everyone in December, going 7-4 in its final 11 games of the calendar year and improving from 3-16 to 10-20 overall. It's not a major jump on the scale of the NBA standings, but there was a lot to like about Nets basketball this month. Here are the biggest takeaways:

Jordi Fernandez and Brooklyn's Defense

The Nets' 7-4 December was largely due to their defensive intensity. They held the league's top defensive rating this month (105.4), holding teams to 104.6 points per game. In their seven wins, that number dropped to 97.6.

It wasn't so much that the Nets were forcing an insane amount of turnovers, but they slowed the game down for opponents. This month, they were 24th in pace (98.95), and held teams to a league-low 84.5 field goal attempts per game (84.5).

It speaks to Jordi Fernandez's coaching philosophy, who has transformed a group of developing youngsters and a few veterans into a hungry basketball team. You could see Brooklyn's energy and focus increase with every win.

Six different players averaged at least a steal per game, while Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney combined for 2.5 blocks per game this month. Fernandez is starting to get the most out of this rebuilding team in year two, proving he truly is the right man for the job.

Egor Demin's Offensive Development

On the offensive end, Egor Demin has taken great strides over the last six games, averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and three assists on 44-40-90 shooting splits. He's averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on the season.

Among rookies, the No. 8 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft now ranks second in total three-pointers made, seventh in assists and sixth in steals. He is getting way more aggressive on both ends of the floor. He most recently dropped 23 points on seven threes against the Warriors, breaking Brooklyn's rookie record for the most made in a game.

There is still a lot of room for improvement, as the Russian point guard's ball handling and shot diet aren't quite where they should be. However, his shooting, which was dubbed his biggest weakness coming out of BYU, has been his biggest strength thus far, shooting nearly 37% from deep on six attempts per game.

Michael Porter Jr.'s All-Star Case

Sure, one could point to the Nets' overall record and argue that Michael Porter Jr. doesn't necessarily deserve an All-Star nod, but that's the only thing they CAN argue. The 6-foot-10 wing is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists on extremely impressive 50-41-81 shooting splits.

Porter is getting more opportunities to score in Brooklyn, but that doesn't mean his stats are inflated. He is taking full advantage of this, displaying efficiency and consistency and being the reason the Nets were able to stay afloat offensively through December.

There's a very real chance the 27-year-old represents the Nets in Los Angeles, as he landed 10th on the first fan vote update. Of the players averaging more than 25 points per game this season, Porter is one of four players shooting at least 49% from the field and 40% from three, showing just how much of a positive impact he has on this offense.