Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Guides Team Canada to Narrow Loss vs. Team USA
As the Brooklyn Nets' total rebuild continues into the middle of the 2024 offseason, Nets fans are getting the chance to see their new head coach in action before the season even starts.
Team Canada, led by Jordi Fernandez, fell to Team USA in the opening exhibition game 86-72. Tasked with facing the most talented United States roster since the Redeem Team (and possibly even the Dream Team), Fernandez and company had their work cut out for them.
Canada is one of the select countries that boast five current NBA players in their starting lineup, all of whom were on minutes restrictions to preserve them for the games that actually count. It was just an exhibition match, but Fernandez's ability still shined through the meaninglessness.
Led by 2023-24 MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada opened the contest scoring 11 of the game's first 12 points, forcing Team USA into careless mistakes, missed shots, and sloppy defensive play. While both teams exuded rust due to an extended stretch without competing, the Canadians still showed they will be serious medal contenders, largely due to Fernandez.
Team Canada finished only connecting on 33.8% of their attempts, contrary to Team USA's 50.7%, and still only fell by 14 points. The rust will fade, and Fernandez's impact will result in Canada being a tough opponent once the exhibitions are over.
Tasked with game-planning for so many NBA superstars will pay dividends for Fernandez once the 2024-25 NBA season commences, allowing him to scout how certain players should be prepared for once he takes the sideline as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
