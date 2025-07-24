Brooklyn Nets New Acquisition Michael Porter Jr. Impressed with Team Facility
He hasn’t even officially been with the Brooklyn Nets for a month, but one recent acquisition already seems more than happy with his new home.
In a vlog from his first day in Brooklyn, Michael Porter Jr. gave props to the Nets' practice facility, even pointing out that while Denver only had one court, Brooklyn has two. Later in the day, he even jumped right into his first workout with the team's trainers.
While Porter Jr. was an impactful role player in Denver and helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Finals, he’s likely to have an expanded offensive role in Brooklyn. If Cam Thomas doesn’t return, Porter could even become the team’s primary scoring option.
Last season, Porter Jr. logged the most minutes of his career (33.7 per game) and averaged 18.2 points, the second-most of his career, along with seven rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also shot 50% from the field and 39.5% from three.
The 27-year-old will be reuniting with Nets head coach Jordi Fernández, who was an assistant coach during five of Porter Jr.’s seasons in Denver. In an interview with ClutchPoints’ Erik Slater at the Las Vegas Summer League, Fernández said he expects Porter to have a range of new opportunities with his new team.
“He’s excited to be here. I’m excited to reunite with him. We have history together. I loved my time with Michael,” Fernandez told Slater. “He’s going to be asked to do things that he’s never done before. Like, probably his usage and the shots he’s going to take. And I think that’s exciting. It should be exciting for him. He’s going to work for it. I know the type of person he is. I was very happy to see him face-to-face today.”
While Porter spent his time in Denver as part of three-time MVP Nikola Jokić’s supporting cast, he made the most of his increased playing time with several impressive scoring outbursts. In back-to-back games against the Pelicans, he dropped 36 points, then followed it up with 39 the very next night.
And while he’s not used to carrying a team offensively over the course of a full season, Porter is now stepping into a unique opportunity that he’s never had up to this point in his NBA career.