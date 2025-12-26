Nets Reportedly Willing to Entertain Trade Offers on Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. has been on an absolute tear since coming to the Brooklyn Nets in an offseason trade from the Denver Nuggets, averaging 25.7 points on 49.1% shooting.

The Nuggets felt Cameron Johnson was the piece they needed to help maximize their opportunity to win a championship alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They even attached a 2032 unprotected first round pick to entice Brooklyn to agree to the deal.

However, Porter has outperformed Johnson in every way, garnering significant All-Star buzz. Because of that, some Nets fans are reconsidering their previous stance of flipping Porter for future assets at the trade deadline and believe he can be a long-term piece.

With that said, the Nets are still willing to listen to trade offers for the 27-year-old forward, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer.

Fischer also notes that the Nets are "remaining eager, league sources say, to play facilitator in multi-team trade constructs that set them up to turn unused salary cap space from the summer into draft capital."

Despite the Nets winning six of their last nine games, they still own one of the six worst records in the league. With plenty of time left in the season, the team can either make a strong push for a play-in spot or bottom out to secure a chance of selecting one of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson.

Porter may need to be moved to make the latter a reality, but if it were up to the potential All-Star, he'd like to make Brooklyn his long-term home.

“Yeah, I love it here,” Porter said. “I love the staff, I love the energy of practice. Everyone gets along and has great vibes and great energy around the facility. So whatever team wants and appreciates what I bring to the table, then that’s where I want to be. And I feel like they do here.

“I don’t know their long-term plans; that’s above my pay grade. But any good, successful team, you need a mix of young, developing guys with unlimited energy, and you need some older guys that have been there and done that and can hand it down and teach the young guys. So any team that thinks they’re going to win at a high level with only young players, it doesn’t really happen. But like I said, if they want me here, I’d love to be here.”