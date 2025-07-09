Brooklyn Nets Officially Issue a Farewell to Cameron Johnson
Following up on the trade originally reported on June 30, the Brooklyn Nets have officially announced the departure of last season’s leading scorer, Cameron Johnson, thanking him for his contributions over two and a half seasons with the team.
In exchange for Johnson, Brooklyn received Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Denver's first-round pick in 2032.
While the Nets didn’t achieve any groundbreaking success during Johnson’s tenure, the partnership prove to be beneficial for both sides. Johnson played the best basketball of his career and established himself as a consistently productive two-way player. For the Nets, he provided a steady veteran presence, helping keep the ship afloat and setting a strong example for the team’s younger players with his professionalism.
According to Nets general manager Sean Marks, Johnson's character made him a strongly respected figure in the locker room.
“He’s a voice of reason. He’s well-respected within that locker room," Marks said. "He’s a pro’s pro. So if people can learn from somebody, they learn from Cam Johnson. That’s a great guy to pick up habits from.”
Marks wasn't the only respected figure in the organization who had positive things to say about Brooklyn's former wing. After Johnson remained in Brooklyn despite persistent trade rumors at the deadline, Nets head coach Jordi Fernández praised his maturity and the impact he had on his teammates.
“In his late 20s, he’s our grown-up. Extremely professional, super mature,” Fernandez said. “He’s a great example for everybody else, especially with what we’re trying to establish.”
Coming off a career year, Johnson's trade value was likely at an all-time high after setting career-highs with 18.8 points and 3.4 assists per game while also bringing down 4.3 rebounds per game.
Throughout his time in Brooklyn, Johnson has averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc over the course of 140 games.
Johnson became a Net on Feb. 23, being traded from the Phoenix Suns along with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks, and a 2028 first-round pick swap, in exchange for Kevin Durant and T. J. Warren.