Brooklyn Nets Rank Dead Last in The Athletic's NBA Summer Power Rankings
The Brooklyn Nets have a clear direction heading into the 2025-26 season. While expectations are not high, it's better to be at the top or bottom of the league than in the middle. Mediocrity is a death sentence to NBA teams.
The Nets are expected to be in the early lottery of the 2026 draft once again, but they have a foundation for the future. Brooklyn has a league-record five first-round picks set to take the court this season, along with a multitude of draft picks and salary cap space for the next few years. The organization is giving itself the better possible chance to rebuild organically.
However, don't expect the Nets to be too competitive this season. Pending Cam Thomas' free agency, Brooklyn could significantly lack a go-to star, plummeting its offense. The expectations are certainly reflected in The Athletic's latest NBA power rankings from Law Murray.
Murray ranked the Nets dead last in the league with NBA 2K26 Summer League now over. Free agency is still going on with some key veterans on the market, but most teams are set for next season, warranting the latest power rankings.
"This team used five first-round picks in June, all on players who are highly unlikely to be efficient offensive players throughout most of the 2025-26 season," Murray wrote. "Demin, Traoré and Saraf are all point guards. Demin is tall, Traoré is fast and Saraf is left-handed. There will be a quiz in the afternoon.
"Wolf would be a point guard if he had never grown. Powell will never be a point guard; he is here because he has elite physical attributes for a perimeter defender.
As far as the serious “veteran” affairs: Thomas is a restricted free agent. I’m not going to comment on his passing ability, but I will point out that if he is back with the Nets, he is going to score a lot of points if he can stay on the floor; Thomas played in only 25 games last season."
The Nets ranked 26th in The Athletic's previous power rankings, but seeing as how Sean Marks and the rest of the front office are emphasizing the rebuild, it makes sense that they've dropped to 30th. While it's disappointing to see for many Brooklyn fans, this is a step in the right direction for the long-term future.
Sometimes you have to take a step back in order to move forward. This is certainly true in the NBA, and the Nets' step back to the bottom of the league could ultimately reward them with talent later in the decade.