Should the Brooklyn Nets Target a Star This Offseason Amid Reports?

Just as we thought Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets were done with star hunting and staying fully committed to a rebuild, we're now being pulled back into the possibility that they could go all in this offseason.

A report from Brian Lewis of the New York Post said that the Nets could flip some of their assets to acquire a star. It could happen as soon as this offseason.

"Multiple league sources told The Post that the idea remains the same: The Nets intend to flip the switch and try to compete as soon as next season," Lewis wrote.

"Just how aggressive their rebuild is, and exactly what it looks like, is going to be determined by four or five touch points over the next 18 months."

Less than two years after Brooklyn traded Mikal Bridges for a heap of first-round picks to officially signal a rebuild, the organization is weighing the idea of accelerating the timeline. But is that risk truly worth it?

The Nets have 12 first-round picks from 2026 to 2032. Obviously, they aren't expected to be at the bottom of the league, drafting young talent forever. However, there's an organic, low-risk ideology within this style of building a contender.

The most obvious example is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who, after trading Paul George for their own war chest of draft capital (and a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), built a lasting championship-caliber unit through the draft and key role players.

The Thunder still have picks in the coming years, which only means they'll be able to develop and rotate guys through each season without going over the dreaded second apron.

That blueprint is extremely tough to follow, but the Nets have the opportunity to do this whole process over after sacrificing everything throughout the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant era. It was mainly the haul they gave up for James Harden, but in that period, draft picks didn't matter.

Luckily, Brooklyn got a lot of that back via trades across the league. Marks can't give in to the idea of star hunting once again, because it could very well cost him his position as general manager. He was strategic in setting this franchise up with the chance to draft a fresh, young core. The front office doesn't even have to hit on every single first-round pick, that's how much flexibility it has.

The Nets should hold off on sacrificing youth for win-now talent. The thought of a Giannis Antetokounmpo or Donovan Mitchell-type star at the helm is so tempting, but cap space and draft capital are Brooklyn's two biggest strengths right now. Build on that.