Brooklyn Nets Rookie Egor Demin Viewed as Front-Runner for Starting Point Guard
The Brooklyn Nets face a huge dilemma as they are still unaware of who to start at either of the guard positions next season. Amidst the Cam Thomas contract issues that Brooklyn faces, neither one of their three drafted point guards from the 2025 NBA Draft really showed anything too spectacular at this year's NBA Summer League.
Their No. 8 overall pick, Egor Demin, was nominated as the Nets' front-runner for the point guard spot in Law Murray's latest article via The Athletic, and with no player ahead of him on the depth chart, there is a good chance this nomination comes to fruition this season.
"He started the first summer-league game at shooting guard next to Nolan Traoré before starting at point guard against the Wizards with Tyson Etienne and TJ Bamba on the wings. Demin shot the 3 well (10-of-23, 43.5 percent), which raises his floor, but he made only one basket inside the arc in three games while compiling a 4:9 assist-turnover ratio. He should be the front-runner to start at point guard in Brooklyn, but don’t be surprised if he isn’t particularly on-ball dominant at the beginning of the season," said Murray.
If the Nets can somehow bring back Cam Thomas amid this ongoing contract situation, Demin seems like the best pairing for Brooklyn to start the season with alongside Thomas. Being that the rising star guard is a volume scorer, putting him alongside a playmaking guard like Demin could be a recipe for success on a rebuilding Nets squad.
Of course, in the case that Thomas and Brooklyn do part ways, Demin will have a big role to fill as one of the offense's primary sources of offense in just his rookie season. While this is not unheard of for top 10 picks, Demin may not be ready to take on that heavy load just yet, which could send Brooklyn into a spiral of yet another rough season.