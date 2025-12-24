Jordi Fernandez Issues New Challenge For Egor Demin After Nets Win Over 76ers

Egor Demin put together a solid all-around performance in the Brooklyn Nets' 114-106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, registering 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting and five assists.

Demin drilled two 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to seal the Nets' victory, appearing to say "they're done" after the second one.

Five of Demin's six makes were 3-pointers, but he also had a nice driving layup finish on Joel Embiid, who is one of the best rim protectors in the league.

“He hit some big ones down the stretch. He made the right plays—passed when he should and shot when he was open. He didn't force anything,” Porter said.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez called out Demin after the Nets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 12, urging him to be more aggressive or else someone else will benefit from his minutes.

Since then, Demin is averaging 16.8 points on 48.9% shooting and three assists per game, helping the Nets win three of their next four games. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has taken notice of Demin's improvements on both sides of the floor, issuing a new challenge to the Nets' rookie floor general.

“I think it’s good when you see the shots go in,” Fernandez said. “I’m very happy for him, but what I’m very proud of him, is, there’s two possessions that he guards the ball, he checks the drive, he’s physical, he kept Maxey in front one or two times, and with McCain, and that’s the growth that I want to see — how his physicality is getting better on both sides of the floor, because I know he’s going to make shots. I know he’s going to find his teammates, he got five assists, and he’s got to keep shooting.

“Sometimes they’re going to go in, sometimes they’re not going to go in, but he’s a great shooter…Right now, I want him to have the mindset of going into the next game and having a good game, whether the shots go in or not.”

While Demin has put in the work to excel at the next level, he's also careful to recognize those who have helped make the game easiee for him.

"My teammates help me with that," Demin said. "I'm really grateful for them and for their trust for me to be able to take those shots. Their screens, their passes, that's what gets me in those positions."