Brooklyn Nets Select Nolan Traore 19th-Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets followed their selection of Egor Demin by adding French prospect Nolan Traore, a guard from Saint-Quentin of the LNB Élite, with the No.19 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Pick 19 was acquired from the New York Knicks (via the Milwaukee Bucks) in last year’s summer blockbuste, which sent Mikal Bridges to the Nets’ cross-town rival.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 174 lbs, Traore becomes the second guard drafted to this young Brooklyn core. The 19-year-old averaged 11.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season and was mocked as the 22nd-overall pick in ESPN's final projection—ironically to the Nets.
Traore draws comparisons from Kevin O’Connor to Dejounte Murray and Scoot Henderson, two fellow NBA guards who possess blazing speed. This attribute adds another dynamic layer to head coach Jordi Fernandez’s offense and provides Brooklyn with even more depth at the guard spot.
This establishes a clear desire from the Nets’ front office to load up the backcourt. Demin could solve Brooklyn’s facilitating problem, while Traore’s speed brings versatility to a franchise with multiple guards heading toward free agency. GM Sean Marks now has three first-round picks remaining, and if he keeps them, the Nets will have made the most first-round picks of any team in league history.
Traore will likely be a project in 2025-26, but his development alongside Demin will be a major storyline in Brooklyn moving forward—especially if the franchise is able to bring back Cam Thomas, who will become a restricted free agent on June 30.
The Nets are back on the clock at pick 22, acquired in yesterday’s three-team deal sending Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks.
Brooklyn Nets on SI will continue to provide coverage regarding the Nets’ draft moves as they emerge.