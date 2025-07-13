Nets to Face Major Challenge in Second NBA Summer League Game vs. Wizards
The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Washington Wizards in their second NBA Summer League game tonight at 8 p.m. ET. After a 90-81 loss in the league opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, there was a lot to take away from an ugly performance from the Nets. They hope to bounce back in this one.
Brooklyn saw solid production from just one of the four first-round picks who played. Nolan Traore put up 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists against the Thunder, but Egor Demin, Danny Wolf, and Ben Saraf struggled to find comfort in their Summer League debuts.
Drew Timme dominated despite the loss, putting up 22 points and nine rebounds. It wasn't a surprise, and he should do more of the same, given his NBA and G League experience.
As for the Wizards, they opened Summer League with disappointment as well, losing their first game to the Phoenix Suns in a 103-84 blowout loss. Washington's game was even uglier than Brooklyn's, as the team shot 25.7% from deep on 35 attempts, while Phoenix was hot from everywhere.
The loss was a shock, as the Wizards had plenty of key roster guys on the floor. Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and AJ Johnson highlighted returners, while Tre Johnson, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, made his debut.
Defense was the main issue for Washington against the Suns. They had no problem finding ways to score despite the poor three-point percentage, as Johnson impressed in his debut with 18 points. George and Sarr combined for 39 points as well.
The problems were Phoenix's second-round pick, Koby Brea, as well as Boogie Ellis and Ryan Dunn, going off for impressive scoring nights. Five Suns hit double-digit scoring.
For the Nets, the challenge will be taking advantage of Washington's poor defense while holding their own on the other end of the floor. It will be tough for Timme to create against Sarr and George in the frontcourt, so the guards will have to step up and knock down deep shots.
If Saraf, Demin, and Wolf can improve upon their debuts, this should be a win for the Nets. It will be a challenge against a Wizards squad with plenty of experienced, full-time NBA players.