Biggest Takeaways from Nets-Thunder in NBA Summer League
The Brooklyn Nets debuted their rookie class in NBA Summer League yesterday, dropping game one to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 90-81. It was an ugly loss for the Nets, but the first of a guaranteed four Summer League matchups with the potential for more in the future.
Despite the loss, there were some aspects to like about Brooklyn's outing. Four of the team's league-record five first-round picks took the floor for the first time together, along with other notable names on the roster.
Summer League has never been an efficient indicator of how a player will perform in the regular season. Countless rookies have struggled in Las Vegas and then turned it up when it really matters, and vice versa. Take it with a grain of salt, but here are the biggets takeaways from Nets-Thunder:
Nolan Traore's Comfort Level
Traore had the best outing of the four first-round picks, putting up 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while having the team's best plus-minus at a +3. In 26 minutes of action, it's hard to find opportunities to stand out, especially given this roster, but the No. 19 pick impressed.
The biggest contributor to Traore's early success was his comfort level. As a point guard, he looked poised, using his acceleration and athleticism to finish at the rim, shooting 3-for-5 from the field, and knocking down a three-pointer in the process. On top of that, his six free throws showed he was aggressive in getting to the paint.
Traore showed that he should be the primary ball handler for the time being, as Egor Demin and Ben Saraf look to improve upon the first game. The French prospect's professional experience came into play yesterday, as he had a solid Summer League debut.
Drew Timme Impressed As Expected
Timme was one of the biggest names to watch on the roster outside of the rookies. He dominated the G League before being called up to the NBA late this past season, and continued to contribute at a solid level. In Summer League, the expectation was to do more or less what he did in the G League.
The former Gonzaga Bulldog did just that, putting up 22 points, nine rebounds, a steal, and a block while shooting 10-for-13 from the field. He was the star for Brooklyn, playing the four in the front court alongside Danny Wolf and Tosan Evbuomwan.
Wolf and Timme had a few solid plays together, working a one-two punch on multiple possessions. The biggest strength in Timme's game was his post play, as it has been all throughout his career. He notched 16 points in the paint, playing on and off the ball in the process.
Expect similar production from the 24-year-old, which should lead to increased opportunities during the regular season as the Nets continue to rebuild.
Perimeter Defense Will Need Work
As expected, there were a lot of ugly moments in Brooklyn's opening game, particularly on the defensive end. Plenty of turnovers were expected, but another thing to note was the perimeter defense.
Oklahoma City's guard trio of Nikola Topic, Ajay Mitchell, and Chris Youngblood combined for 57 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. They each took full advantage of whichever Net was guarding them, and not necessarily from beyond the arc. Many times they'd find a way to produce in the pick-and-roll or simply blowing by defenders.
Again, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but the rookies (and other guards) should look to improve their perimeter defense as these games carry along.