Brooklyn Nets’ Top Offseason Priority: Building a Team with ‘Soul'
Ahead of his first NBA Draft with actual selections as a head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Jordi Fernandez is specifically seeking one important characteristic.
In the first episode of "SCOUT," an all-access docuseries covering the Nets as they navigate all aspects of the 2025 draft season, Fernandez described his long-term vision for Brooklyn's rebuild.
"The number one priority for me on the court is to have a plan in place to build a team with a soul," he told the Nets' coaching staff, scouting department and front office in the debut episode. "I care about creating winning habits and you guys know how it feels when you're in a winning environment."
Fernandez was forced to build his squad last season through low-risk trade swaps and overlooked external free agents, largely due to a lack of draft capital in the 2024 NBA Draft. In a complete contrast, Brooklyn owns the most picks of any franchise this summer, creating total flexibility for those in charge of calling the shots.
"Right now, our job is to figure out who's going to be the next Net. You guys asked me if we go and scout, what type of player we're scouting," Fernandez continued. "We want good dudes here. The players that are always on winning teams, there's a reason why. If you want something you've never had, you have to do something you've never done."
While the Nets' 26-56 record from the 2024-25 campaign suggests Fernandez and GM Sean Marks have plenty of work to do, the hard decisions they've already made have set up a foundation built on character. Brooklyn had multiple opportunities to move off of Cam Johnson—either during last offseason or at February's trade deadline—but opted to keep the veteran sharpshooter because he's a "pro's pro."
Rumors surrounding interest in adding Giannis Antetokounmpo could signal an early end to the Nets' total overhaul, but regardless of their next decision, it appears bringing in selfless, positive personalities will be just as important as adding high-potential prospects.
Which incoming rookie hahas the most "soul" in Brooklyn's eyes remains to be seen, but the Nets' fanbase will soon have that question answered on June 25.