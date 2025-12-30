Nets' Egor Demin Catches Fire From Three-Point Range in Loss to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors snapped the Brooklyn Nets' three-game win streak in a 120-107 win at the Barclays Center.

It was high time the Nets got back into the losing column after having a streak of success in which they allowed a combined 294 points. Brooklyn now holds a 10-20 record –– 4-12 at home –– falling back behind the Charlotte Hornets for the 13th place spot in the Eastern Conference.

On the bright side, No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Egor Demin, put together one of his best scoring outings of the season. The 19-year-old scored 23 points, all of his made field goals coming from three-point range.

He set his single-game threes made record with seven, beating the mark of five that he's hit twice this season. Demin also tied his career-high in three-point attempts with 14, previously set against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 28. It's also the Nets single-game rookie record for threes made.

Despite Demin's box score numbers, he wasn't just lurking on the perimeter. His competitive drive shone through on both ends of the floor. From a defensive possession where he poked the ball away from Stephen Curry and dove for the loose ball –– which ultimately resulted in a foul –– to high IQ plays on offense, Demin continues to show promise.

Along with his outside scoring numbers, Demin contributed three assists, three rebounds and a steal. He finished the game +8 from the floor.

With perimeter shooting being one of the BYU product's main concerns coming into the NBA, it's clear that he has put in extensive work to turn that weakness into a strength. Demin is still far from a complete product on either end, but 36.5% from three as his baseline makes his longevity in the league more enticing.

It's important to note that Demin did have two costly turnovers in the fourth quarter, but rookie mistakes aren't going to be mulled over.

Something that can be picked at is Demin's shot ratio. Only three of his 17 field goal attempts came from inside the arc. In a game where he is that hot from outside, that can be an afterthought, but it's been a constant issue this season.

Brooklyn's lead guard is taking 8.8 shots per game this season –– only 2.7 come from two-point attempts. Nonetheless, Demin played one of his best games of the season and can work on his flaws going forward.