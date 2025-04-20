Cam Johnson Comments on Potential Next Team Amid Nets Future Uncertainty
Despite opting against accepting an offer at February's deadline, the Brooklyn Nets had plenty of suitors interested in acquiring Cam Johnson. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs are among the teams with confirmed interest, but a Western Conference powerhouse has been rumored to covet Johnson since he became available.
The Oklahoma City Thunder—the top seed in the West—could be closer to acquiring Johnson than all of the previously mentioned franchises, due to the 29-year-old's view of the young force.
Appearing on an episode of The Young Man and The Three on April 18, Johnson spoke glowingly of Oklahoma City's performance in the 2024-25 NBA season.
"They've been dominant," Johnson said."If you spot every team nine points when they play them, they're still [at 54 wins]. That's unreal. That team has been great all season."
Now, his comments could just reflect a veteran forward showing respect to a highly-successful group. The old "game respects game" cliché. However, they could mean something more.
While Johnson isn't directly coming out publicly and asking for the Thunder to swing a trade for him, it's important to note he hasn't discussed any of his other potential suitors (Cleveland, Golden State, Minnesota and San Antonio).
If Oklahoma City ultimately is Johnson's preferred destination, Brooklyn could receive a haul in return for him. The Thunder still have tons of future assets and young players, but lack the true veteran leadership it takes to win a title. General manager Sam Presti attempted to solve that issue last summer—trading for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks—but elimination from the playoffs before the Western Conference Finals could motivate Presti to add more experience.
Enter Johnson.
In a one-for-one swap last offseason, Presti moved former-sixth-overall selection Josh Giddey in exchange for Caruso. Since then, Giddey has emerged as a true offensive alpha, proving the Chicago Bulls' decision to pull the trigger on a young piece successful. If the Nets could articulate a similar deal, their rebuild will receive a much-needed boost.
Who the Thunder would be willing to part ways with remains to be seen, and likely comes down to how far the team goes after falling well short of expectations last season. Regardless, Brooklyn shouldn't rule out completing a deal with Oklahoma City—even if it means giving up their second-leading scorer.