Cam Thomas Ranked Among NBA’s Most Double-Teamed Players
While Cam Thomas’ recent social media outburst in response to national criticism may have rubbed some people the wrong way, he didn’t lie. If anything, his frustration shed light on how misunderstood his game still is.
According to recent data from Genius Sports, Thomas was the fourth-most double-teamed player in the NBA last season, being guarded by an extra defender on 18.2% of his touches, right behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and just ahead of Kawhi Leonard.
Thomas’ response came after The Ringer's Zach Lowe described that Thomas is viewed as an 'empty calories ball-hog'. Thomas fired back on X, pointing out the disconnect between his perception and the attention defenses that are actually giving him.
"The consensus? F*** you and the consensus," Thomas said. "This is most likely the same consensus teams who can’t guard me and send double teams from jump ball . Why are we double teaming a guy who's “not that good” make it make sense please."
Last season, Thomas reached career-highs in points (24), assists (3.8) and rebounds (3.3) per game, but was limited to just 25 games due to a hamstring injury. During his third season in the NBA, Thomas doubled his scoring average from 10.6 points to 22.5 points per game.
Nets Wire’s Sharif Phillips-Keaton also pointed out another example of how criticism of Thomas has been blown out of proportion.
"I respect Zach Lowe, but I wanted to point out a discovery I made while writing an article on Cam Thomas," Phillips-Keaton said. "Thomas is 1 of 12 guards that averaged 24.0 PPG and 3.8 APG while shooting at least 43.8% from the field last season along with guys like Donovan Mitchell and Steph Curry."
Despite proving himself as a productive young scorer over the past two seasons, Thomas hasn't been signed in free agency, and he doesn't appear to have many suitors at the moment.
The 23-year-old is reportedly seeking a deal in the range of four years, $25 million annually, but has so far received little more than the mid-level exception ($14.1 million) from Brooklyn. The Nets also extended him a one-year, $5.99 million qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent this offseason.