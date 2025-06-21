Cam Thomas Talks Brooklyn Nets Free Agency
Shortly after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were traded from the Brooklyn Nets in early 2023, the team was searching for a go-to shot creator to carry most of the offensive load. While Mikal Bridges displayed incredible scoring numbers for the second half of the season, one name quickly emerged as the first option.
Cam Thomas, who was drafted by the Nets in 2021, had a few impressive scoring performances before Durant and Irving were traded. After the two blockbuster deals, he's developed into one of the better isolation scorers in the league, having averaged 22.9 points per game over the last two seasons.
Thomas is entering restricted free agency this summer after failing to reach a contract extension with Brooklyn back in October. With the team in the early stages of the rebuild, it's unclear whether the Nets want to bring him back as the focal point of the team. However, Thomas has expressed his desire to stay.
In an interview with Marc Davis of WTKR 3, the 23-year-old gave a mature response to the question of whether or not he wants to be back with the team. Thomas said that while the business side of basketball comes into play, he wants to stay with the team that drafted him.
“It’s a situation I can’t really control,” Thomas said. "Just got to leave that up to my agency, my agents and the front office. … But I definitely want to be back in Brooklyn. It’s definitely home for me. Being drafted there, you know you definitely build bonds with a lot of people there. So I definitely love being there.
“But at the same time, you’ve still got to do what’s best for you in the business aspects. So, we have to play that by ear. But I definitely want want to be back in Brooklyn for sure. It’s definitely my home.”
Brooklyn is projected to have over $40 million in cap space this summer, which gives more than enough room to bring Thomas back on a new deal. However, if the Nets choose to go elsewhere, they can send Thomas to another team in a sign-and-trade.