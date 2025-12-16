Nets Likely to Get an Empty Trade Market for Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas has risen to be one of the NBA's better isolation scorers, and he has the numbers to back it up. 24 points per game last season and 21.4 this season before a hamstring injury is nothing to scoff at. The 24-year-old is an impressive offensive talent.

However, there are so many other negatives regarding Thomas that outweigh the positives.

For one, he has only appeared in 33 of a possible 107 games. There is now a legitimate concern with Thomas's injury frequency, as in November, he tweaked the same hamstring that kept him out last year.

Diving into his play style, analysts and fans have been criticizing Thomas's game for a long time. Most notably, his lack of playmaking and defense. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard scores a lot on unimpressive shooting splits while failing to contribute to other areas of the game.

Combine all of that with the Nets' abundance of rookies and draft picks, and you have a team that while likely to trade its star guard. The problem is that while Brooklyn (and Thomas) may want to move on, it may be tough to do so. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that no one is showing interest in Thomas.

“The Nets are expected to gauge the market for Thomas, who rejected a two-year, $30 million deal with a team option for the second season and a one-year, $9.5 million contract with incentives up to $11 million while waiving the no-trade clause," Lewis wrote.

"There has to be a market for Thomas, and multiple league sources have told The Post there simply isn’t one.”

This is the same situation Thomas had over the summer, only it's free agency versus the trade market. In the offseason, no one was interested in him due to a lack of money to pay such a lucrative contract, as well as concerns with his play style. The former first-round pick had to settle for the $6 million qualifying after rejecting two offers from the Nets.

With Thomas set to hit unrestricted free agency next summer, Brooklyn could simply play out the rest of his contract, whether that be burying him on the bench or giving him opportunities on the court. That is, if the Nets can't find a suitor.

The writing is on the wall: neither side wants to remain in this partnership. Considering the lack of a market, Brooklyn wouldn't get much in return for Thomas, but it would close a chapter and allow the team to focus on the pieces it already has, rather than paying someone who doesn't fit the system.