Can Nets Rookie Guard Prove Worthy of Starting Role in Summer League?
The Brooklyn Nets will go into this year's NBA Summer League with a loaded roster fueled by five first-round picks from this year's NBA Draft.
Atop those picks is Nets No. 8 overall selection Egor Demin, who is slated to start at point guard for the Summer League team, which could prepare the Russian guard for a starting role as a rookie for the Nets.
Demin has already received some high praise coming into the Summer League this upcoming weekend, drawing comparisons to NBA superstar point guard Luka Doncic.
“Egor Demin, 6-foot-9 point guard can do a bit of everything. Kind of Luka (Doncic) like,” said former NBA Champion Danny Green
"Given his status as the eighth-overall pick, Brooklyn's coaching staff will be eager to get him on the floor. Demin's all-around skillset is something MVP voters will likely fall in love with, especially when said skillset is owned by a 6-foot-9 playmaking guard. His fingerprints will be all over the Nets' Las Vegas performance, as Demin is expected to run summer league head coach Steve Hetzel's offense," said On SI's Kyler Fox.
Demin's size and IQ will certainly play a huge role in the impact he makes for Brooklyn, however, coaches and fans will look to see if the rookie can provide a decent option not only behind the arc but also prove to be a consistent scoring option all over the court.
At BYU, Demin averaged 10.6 points on a 41.2% field goal completion which clearly was not as high as some of the other lottery selections but because of his pro readiness and high-level playmaking, the Russian guard proved to be more valuable than a volume scorer.
Demin will need to show all facets of his game during this year's Summer League, and if he can put it all together, then the No. 8 pick will prove to be worth starting at the point guard spot come the start of the regular season.