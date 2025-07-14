Can This SEC Product Earn A Spot With The Nets?
All eyes are on the Nets’ NBA-record four first-round picks (yes, even without Drake Powell, four is still a record) during the Las Vegas Summer League, but there are other players also aiming to prove themselves during Brooklyn’s run on the West Coast.
One player fighting for a spot is undrafted free agent Grant Nelson, who signed a two-way contract with Brooklyn shortly after the 2025 NBA Draft.
After leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, Nelson garnered attention as an intriguing two-way player, but was ultimately not selected in the draft. Now, he has the opportunity to prove himself in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Nets, totaling nine points, four assists, and two rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field through his first two games
According to NetsDaily, Nelson actually could have had the chance to be selected by another team, but he reportedly declined the opportunity since he felt the Nets were the best fit for him
Another sign of his enthusiasm for playing in Brooklyn came during a Summer League interview with ClutchPoints’ Erik Slater, where Nelson discussed the mutual interest between him and the organization leading up to the draft.
"From the beginning, they had interest. I just saw that this would be the best opportunity.. They believed in me and my development, so I felt like it was a good step for me to come here and learn a lot. It's been going pretty good," Nelson said.
As a senior at Alabama, Nelson averaged 11.5 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds while helping the Crimson Tide reach the Elite Eight. Ahead of the season, he was named to the Naismith Trophy and the Karl Malone Award watch lists.
During Alabama’s 2025 NCAA Tournament run, some of Nelson’s top performances came in March Madness, including a 12-point, eight-rebound game against Saint Mary’s and a 6-point, 10-rebound showing against BYU.
During his first season at Alabama, Nelson averaged 11.9 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game while helping the Crimson Tide reach their first Final Four in program history. In an Elite Eight matchup against Clemson, he helped Alabama advance by scoring 19 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. Earlier in the tournament, he became the first player since Kevin Love to score at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and four-plus blocks during a Sweet 16 win against the University of North Carolina
It’s clear that Nelson is a skilled player with a high motor, but as a 23-year-old rookie (turns 24 during the season), the question is whether he’s a finished product or still has significant room to grow. At the very least, his rangy skill set and college production should be enough to earn him a G League spot.