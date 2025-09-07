Comparing Brooklyn Nets' Egor Demin to Similar Young Guard
The Brooklyn Nets' 6-foot-9 guard out of BYU brings a unique skill set to the organization. It's hard to make comparisons or projections for Egor Demin since he still has more time for development, but coming out of college, he is reminiscent of the Orlando Magic's Anthony Black.
Even with both players' rare length as primary ball-handlers, they were quality playmakers in college and could get downhill when necessary. What makes them even more similar is their shared flaws.
Despite having talents as passers, they have both struggled with turnovers in the early stages of their careers. Demin and Black also have struggles when it comes to outside shooting, but are willing to let it fly from beyond the arc.
Both players were top-20 recruits out of high school and one-and-done players in college. They entered their respective programs and immediately commanded the offense, each starting in every game they played.
The similarities continue as Demin and Black took their teams to the Sweet 16 as freshmen. The Nets' rookie elevated the Cougars from a first-round exit the year before his collegiate debut.
A draft selection that left many up in arms, former NBA player and current NBA analyst, Danny Green, backed Brooklyn's pick.
"6-foot-9 point guard that can do a bit of everything," Green said. "Kind of Luka (Doncic) like.”
Examining per-40-minute statistics from their college days provides a better comparison, as Black played an average of 34.9 minutes per game, which is 7.4 minutes more than Demin. Demin averaged more points and assists than black from a per-40 standpoint.
On the other hand, Black did a better job of protecting the ball and scored more efficiently. It is also worth noting that Demin is not near the level of defender that Black was coming out of Arkansas.
A skill that Demin should look to adopt from Black's college game is his ability to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line. The former Razorback averaged 5.3 free throw attempts per game to Demin's 2.5 per game.
Through two seasons in the NBA for the former No. 6 overall pick in 2023, he has not quite lived up to his draft position. Unlike Demin's clear path to starting, Black has had to battle with the likes of Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and now newly acquired veteran guard, Tyus Jones.
Demin can avoid falling into a similar situation by developing his three-point shot and building on his playmaking at the college level. He already showed promise at NBA Summer League, shooting 43.5% from three on 7.7 attempts per game.