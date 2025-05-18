Could Quentin Grimes Be a Restricted Free Agency Target for the Brooklyn Nets?
Empty calorie stats are one of the hardest aspects of professional basketball to judge. Michael Carter-Williams managed to win a Rookie of the Year award because he was featured as a primary offensive weapon on a horrendous Philadelhpia 76ers squad over a decade ago. 11 years later, another 76er made a name for himself in essentially the same way.
Quentin Grimes, a 2021 first-round pick, landed with Philadelphia mid-season in a deal that sent Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks. Amid a season where Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Jared McCain missed substantial time, Grimes emerged as a focal point on the offensive end.
Grimes saw a near 12-point jump in his nightly scoring average upon arriving in the City of Brotherly Love, potentially increasing his value in restricted free agency this summer. Since Philadelphia theoretically will have all of Embiid, Maxey, George and McCain back in the fold next season—on top of the third-overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft—Grimes is likely to head elsewhere.
Both Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey have long been listed as restricted free agent targets for the Brooklyn Nets, but HoopsHype's Michael Scotto believes Grimes belongs among those names.
"Others around the league have wondered if Brooklyn would dip into the restricted free agent market this summer with players such as Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, Santi Aldama and Quentin Grimes all available," Scotto wrote.
Aldama would be the least inspiring addition of the bunch. Kuminga owns the highest ceiling and Giddey fills a glaring need at point guard. While Grimes likely comes with intrigue, his fit doesn't necessarily—especially next to Cam Thomas.
Both are score-first shooting guards who wouldn't really complement eachother on the court. Brooklyn's money and assets would be better allocated addressing needs—or chasing a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The idea of the Nets bolstering their roster by snagging restricted free agents (due to the franchise's ability to overpay if needed) does provide much flexibility, but Brooklyn's front office shouldn't settle for Grimes. He had a magnificent end to the 2024-25 campaign, but would be better suited on an already-made contender, not a team trying to get back to the postseason.