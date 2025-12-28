Cam Thomas’s Return Goes as Well as It Could’ve as Nets Rout Timberwolves

To think the Brooklyn Nets have had this good a month of hoops after starting the season 0-7 is pretty incredible. They just picked up their biggest win of the season, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-107 on Saturday night.

The Nets' defensive intensity that propelled them to a 7-3 December record was in full effect once again, this time on the road. While Anthony Edwards managed to put up 28 points, the Timberwolves shot 45% from the field, while their second-leading scorer was Jaden McDaniels with just 16.

On Brooklyn's side, the biggest story was the return of Cam Thomas, who had been out since Nov. 5 with a hamstring injury. While the team had been playing impressive basketball in his absence, the 24-year-old was the MVP of the Nets' third straight win.

Thomas put up 30 points, three rebounds and four assists, shooting 9-for-15 from the field. His box plus-minus of +27 led the game despite coming off the bench.

Cam Thomas has 30 points with just under two minutes to go. He now has six career 30-point games off the bench, passing Spencer Dinwiddie for the most in franchise history.



Thomas's 30 is the most points by a Net off the bench since Tyrese Martin's 30 vs. PHX last season. — Jed Katz (@JedKatz_) December 28, 2025

It looked like the 6-foot-3 star didn't miss a step since his last game nearly two months ago. His shot creation was on full display, attacking the rim and drawing fouls. He also managed to hit a few outside shots, going 3-for-8 from three.

Thomas was the leader of a bench unit that nearly outplayed the starters, playing winning basketball. He wasn't necessarily a negative on the defensive end or in the playmaking department, two things that have plagued most of his career, according to critics.

Those weaknesses were non-existent, as he looked even quicker and more active on the other end of the floor than usual, while not recording a single turnover.

In just 20 minutes, he made more of a difference than any other Net, except maybe for Michael Porter Jr., who notched 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Cam Thomas hadn’t played since Nov. 5.



He came off the bench in his return tonight and dropped 30 PTS on 9-15 FG in 20 minutes.pic.twitter.com/rTI5rnhg7J — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 28, 2025

What Jordi Fernandez has done to this Nets team and Thomas (at least in his return) speaks to his coaching abilities. Brooklyn is playing inspired basketball, outworking opponents and doing enough on the offensive end to stay ahead.

Thomas is expected to move into the starting lineup as his minutes restriction gets lifted, but his role on Saturday as a spark plug off the bench was fun to watch. With trade rumors looming, the Nets will have big decisions to make amid recent success. If the star guard continues to play efficient, winning basketball, perhaps other teams will inquire before the February deadline.