Could SEC Guard be Perfect Piece for Brooklyn Nets?
It seems like a long shot that Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson will be available at the Nets No. 8 pick, but if he is then there should be no question that the front office should pull the trigger for a player of Johnson's caliber.
The freshman guard is coming off of a great season in the SEC where he averaged almost 20 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Johnson who is listed at 6-foot-6 has earned a solid reputation as a polished scorer in his class with little offensive flaws as a shooter.
While scouts and analysts have made it apparent that Johnson's defense could use some work, at only age 19 he still has plenty of time to grow with a high ceiling as an NBA player.
In early May, ESPN draft analysts Jonathon Givony and Jeremy Woo posted an NBA mock draft which was before the NBA lottery was announced that actually had the Brooklyn Nets selecting the Texas Longhorns guard.
Both analysts agreed that a valuable two-guard like Johnson could be a solid piece to build around for the Nets, who also have the most cap space amongst all the NBA teams this offseason.
After an impressive NBA Combine performance, Johnson confirmed his notion to be a lottery pick during this year's draft in June.
Yet if the stars can align correctly for Brooklyn and a player of Johnson's caliber somehow falls to pick No. 8, the Nets should without a doubt select him.
There is also the possibility of the Nets trading up if the love Tre Johnson as a prospect that much thanks to all of their draft capital, but only time will tell what happens with the Nets and Tre Johnson this NBA Draft.