Could the Brooklyn Nets Target Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Free Agency?

With the Timberwolves unlikely to retain Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Brooklyn Nets could explore a sign-and-trade to bolster their backcourt depth this offseason.

Kyler Fox

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Brooklyn Nets will be looking for backcourt depth this summer, and taking a swing on a high-upside guard who has familiarity with the franchise's head coach would be a brilliant idea.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is set to enter unrestricted free agency, and after competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team Canada and Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn may be a great fit.

Still just 26 years old, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points per game on 43.8% shooting, but his immediate value reveals itself through his durability. In both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, Alexander-Walker played all 82 games.

The cousin of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had proven to be a career role player, at least up until the Western Conference FInals. While he posted an uninspiring game five, Alexander-Walker had three impressive statlines againts the Oklahoma City Thunder:

Game 4: 23 points, four rebounds, six assists

Game 3: 12 points, three rebounds, two assists

Game 2: 17 points, two rebounds, two assists

According to Forbes' Evan Sidery, Minnesota could look to deal Alexander-Walker to generate future flexibility.

"The overwhelming expectation is Nickeil Alexander-Walker will leave the Timberwolves as an upcoming free agent," Sidery posted to X Friday morning. "Minnesota’s apron crunch, including Julius Randle and Naz Reid, likely leaves Alexander-Walker out.

"Minnesota could sign-and-trade Alexander-Walker to recoup assets."

Now, let's say Brooklyn does explore the idea of adding Alexander-Walker to its guard room. At worst, the Virginia Tech product has proven to be a difference-making role player on one of the NBA's best groups.

However, after analyzing the four teams that made the conference finals this year, three are led by young guards who developed into superstars after a change of scenery. Gilegous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson all became household names upon arriving to their new squads.

Obviously adding Alexander-Walker wouldn't come with the assumption that he blossoms into an All-Star. But, working him into the Nets' system under a head coach—who's renowned for his player development ability—that Alexander-Walker is familiar with could garner great results.

NBA Free agency opens on June 30 at 6 p.m. EST. Teams can begin signing players on July 6.

