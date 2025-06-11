Could the Nets Reunite with Brook Lopez If He Leaves Bucks in Free Agency?
The Milwaukee Bucks are facing the prospect of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP who led the franchise to its first NBA title in 50 years, potentially asking for a change of scenery. Meanwhile, the team's veteran center, Brook Lopez, is expected to walk in free agency.
Antetokounmpo's link to the Brooklyn Nets is long and well-documented, but with each passing day, it seems less and less likely that the "Greek Freak" requests a trade. So, what if Brooklyn placed its attention elsewhere, specifically at a former All-Defensive player and once-face of the franchise.
Lopez is now 37 years old, eight years removed from the Nets trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers for D'Angelo Russell. Ironically enough, Russell is back with Brooklyn and could be in need of a pick-and-pop threat should he accept his player option.
With the countless rumors surrounding the Lakers' interest in Nic Claxton as well as Day'Ron Sharpe's impending restricted free agency, the Nets will have to add at least one big man to the frontcourt this summer. Now, that could be in the draft, but what if Brooklyn sought out a reunion with Lopez?
While Lopez would be better off chasing a ring in the twilight of his NBA career, the possibility of returning to where it all started may intrigue the 7-foot-1 big man enough to warrant a signing. Lopez still averaged 13 points and five rebounds per game in Milwaukee last season, proving that he has plenty left in the tank and could have a massive impact on Brooklyn's young roster.
Perhaps bringing back Lopez and Russell would be too obvious a nostalgia grab, but the Nets must try to keep the fan base invested amid a complete overhaul. Brooklyn isn't expected to compete next season, but featuring an offense including Lopez and Russell would be reminiscent of the old days and may contribute to the development of young talent.
If the price is right, and Lopez expresses a desire to come home, he's the type of veteran player the Nets must at least consider bringing in to help nuture their rebuild.