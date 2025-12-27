SI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Set for Bucks Return After Missing Three Weeks to Injury

The Bucks have gone 2–6 with Giannis sidelined, and will be thrilled to have him back on the court.

Tyler Lauletta

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the Bucks’ last eight games while dealing with a right calf strain.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the Bucks’ last eight games while dealing with a right calf strain. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bucks got their Christmas present a little late this year, but they’ll still be pretty happy with what they found under the tree.

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return to the court on Saturday for Milwaukee’s game against the Bulls in Chicago. Antetokounmpo had missed eight straight games for the Bucks while dealing with a right calf strain.

While he still needs to get one final all-clear from the team’s medical staff before tipoff, the expectation is that Giannis will be back on the floor.

Antetokounmpo has not played since the Bucks’ 113–109 home win over the Pistons on Dec. 3. Since then, Milwaukee has gone 2–6 in his absence, dropping to 12–19 on the season.

Given the recent talk of Antetokounmpo’s potential departure from Milwaukee via trade, the Bucks will be undoubtedly relieved to get their star player back on the court to try and make a run and get back in playoff position to hopefully convince Giannis to stay with the team he has spent the entirety of his career with thus far.

Saturday’s game between the Bucks and Bulls tips off in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NBA