Giannis Antetokounmpo Set for Bucks Return After Missing Three Weeks to Injury
The Bucks got their Christmas present a little late this year, but they’ll still be pretty happy with what they found under the tree.
Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return to the court on Saturday for Milwaukee’s game against the Bulls in Chicago. Antetokounmpo had missed eight straight games for the Bucks while dealing with a right calf strain.
While he still needs to get one final all-clear from the team’s medical staff before tipoff, the expectation is that Giannis will be back on the floor.
Antetokounmpo has not played since the Bucks’ 113–109 home win over the Pistons on Dec. 3. Since then, Milwaukee has gone 2–6 in his absence, dropping to 12–19 on the season.
Given the recent talk of Antetokounmpo’s potential departure from Milwaukee via trade, the Bucks will be undoubtedly relieved to get their star player back on the court to try and make a run and get back in playoff position to hopefully convince Giannis to stay with the team he has spent the entirety of his career with thus far.
Saturday’s game between the Bucks and Bulls tips off in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET.