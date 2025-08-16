Cut, Waive or Trade? Predicting the Brooklyn Nets’ Next Roster Move
The Brooklyn Nets' late-offseason deal struck with the Miami Heat was a clear indicator that the former isn't finished making moves. Sure, Haywood Highsmith's addition falls right in line with what head coach Jordi Fernandez envisions as the team's identity, but by bringing in Highsmith, Brooklyn created a problem for itself.
Highsmith became the Nets' 18th player on a guaranteed contract, three over the legal limit of 15 allowed at the beginning of the regular season. He also became the 21st member of the roster, meaning the training camp roster is essentially set.
However, it isn't. Cam Thomas remains unsigned, and if Brooklyn has any plans of him suiting up in 2025-26, it will have to make another personnel move to allow Thomas to either sign a long-term deal, or accept the qualifying offer.
But that shouldn't be a huge issue. The Nets have made multiple moves this summer for the betterment of their future. What's one more?
The likeliest outcome would be another incoming trade. It wouldn't make sense for Brooklyn to outright release players like Drew Timme, Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson or Dariq Whitehead if one of those players was unsuccessful in securing a roster spot. Each of those guys does carry value, some more than others, and could absolutely fetch the Nets even more draft capital.
That said, the Nets could just as easily cut or waive an unexpected name. The following players are ones that will, without a doubt, be on the roster day one:
Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, Danny Wolf, Nic Claxton, Michael Porter Jr., Day'Ron Sharpe, Ziaire Williams
So Brooklyn's five first-round draft picks, starting center (Claxton), two free agent re-signees (Sharpe and Williams) and big offseason addition (Porter) are all safe.
Which means: Timme, Johnson, Wilson, Whitehead, Highsmith, Tyrese Martin, Tyson Etienne, Tosan Evbuomwan, Noah Clowney and Terance Mann will be looking over their shoulders. Many of these guys will be safe come the start of the regular season, but some won't be. Hence why a trade is the likeliest outcome, as it would be hard to imagine Brooklyn being okay with letting someone from that group walk without receiving anything in return.
The Nets absolutely complicated things yesterday by agreeing to bring in Highsmith. While it won't be an impossible situation to resolve, the front office likely forced itself into some difficult decisions ahead of year two of Brooklyn's rebuild.