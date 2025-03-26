Dariq Whitehead's Potential Impact on Nets vs. Raptors
For the first time since March 4, Brooklyn Nets second-year guard Dariq Whitehead is trending to suit up. Having spent the majoirity of the 2024-25 campaign will Brooklyn's G League affiliate—the Long Island Nets—opportunities have been hard to come by for Whitehead.
On Tuesday, the franchise announced Whitehead will be available for tomorrow's home matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Given that winning is no longer seems to be a higher priority than player development, the Nets should see how Whitehead's time in the G League has helped him progress as a player.
Despite appearing in just 10 games this year, two of Whitehead's performanced flashed the potential the 20-year-old put on tape while starring for Duke in college. He tallied 12 points—including hitting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc—in a Jan. 22 blowout loss to Phoenix, and a career-high 18 points while rattling in 6-of-10 attempts from deep in a Dec. 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
“That was a huge part of [it],” Whitehead said following his career-night via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Me scoring that 26 in the G League, it just brought back confidence that I’ve been missing for two years in dealing with the injuries, just not believing in myself. Obviously knowing the talent was there, but not doing anything in the past two years. "
Whitehead has proven he can evolve into a microwave on a moment's notice, even if his play has yet to become consistent.
Tomorrow could be a stage for him to audition for a larger role next season. Remember, Whitehead suffered a season-ending injury in his first game with Brooklyn last year, essentially marking this year as his rookie run.
It seems highly unlikely he'd be listed as "available" if head coach Jordi Fernandez had no intential of putting Whitehead on the floor. With Cam Thomas already out with a hamstring injury and D'Angelo Russell's status uncertain, the guard room is evidently compromised.
With nothing left to play for beside draft positioning, tomorrow presents Whitehead a perfect opportunity to establish some much-needed confidence heading into his third season as a pro.