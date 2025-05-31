Did the Nets Just Make a Huge Mistake Reportedly Passing on Jonathan Kuminga?
Remember that old Drake meme? The one from the "Hotline Bling" music video that's meant to represent desiring one option while scoffing at another?
The Brooklyn Nets may end up bringing said meme to life this offseason, if recent reports and hypotheses are to be believed.
Yesterday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the Nets don't plan to target Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and instead want to focus their cap space toward taking on bloated contracts in exchange for future assets.
“There is not a current expectation that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing an offer sheet for Kuminga, but there are signs Brooklyn could be willing to use its open cap space as a vehicle to execute multi-team trade scenarios this summer,” Slater reported.
Today, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus proposed a hypothetical trade scenario in which Brooklyn acquires Kristaps Porzingis, thereby alleviating the Boston Celtics' cap struggles by helping to facilitate a three-team trade. In the deal, the Nets come away with Porzingis, Dwight Powell (from the Dallas Mavericks), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (from Dallas), Xavier Tillman Sr. (from Boston) and Neemias Queta (from Boston). Additionally, two first-rounders—one protected in 2026 and one swapped in 2027—are sent to the Nets for facilitating the deal.
Here's the major logical issue if GM Sean Marks opts for such a blueprint: not a single asset that's sent back to Brooklyn equates to the potential Kuminga currently holds.
Why take on Porzingis' contract, a player who should be on a win-now roster, to receive players and picks who may turn into something down the line? Why not just go after Kuminga, a former lottery pick and perfect fit in Brooklyn, and avoid all the complexities a multi-team deal introduces?
In Slater's report, he revealed that Kuminga still has a high perception of what his NBA career is to become.
“Kuminga, league sources said, still has visions of becoming an All-Star, not fitting into an ever-moving mid-tier rotation role,” Slater wrote. “He wants to be a featured player in an NBA offense and chase the 20-point-and-beyond dreams he’s spent his life chasing, and the last week of his fourth season tasting.”
Brooklyn presents the perfect opportunity for Kuminga to do just that, and it's likely the 22-year-old knows it. If the Nets aren't seriously going to consider courting the former lottery pick and instead decide to bring in a player like Porzingis, the 2025 offseason will be off to an uninspiring start.