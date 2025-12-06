Nets Could Be Facilitating Team During NBA Trade Season

The Brooklyn Nets aren't in the market for a major trade right now. They're rebuilding with a 5-17 record, focused on landing a top draft pick in 2026. The goals are to develop the youth and see what the veterans can do with a new group.

However, that may not keep the Nets from getting involved in talks. With the NBA trade season around the corner, they could be a team to watch, not as a buyer or seller, but a facilitator.

Brooklyn has immense cap space, more than any other team in the league. They struggled to get to the salary floor before the start of the season, making a flurry of roster decisions leading up to opening night.

If a blockbuster trade develops, and a third team is needed for salary purposes, the Nets could become a place where other organizations can offload players. Brooklyn could ask for draft compensation in order to benefit from the move.

We already witnessed this in the offseason. When the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics completed a trade centered around Kristaps Porzingis, the Nets ended up being the third team to take on Terance Mann. All they had to give up was cash, and received the veteran, along with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which ended up being Drake Powell.

That scenario could come up once again with the number of players expected to be on the market. Stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and many more have been rumored to be up for trade as soon as this season, making the days leading up to February extremely interesting.

The Nets also have veterans to offer, which could get back even more draft capital and/or young players. Michael Porter Jr. has been extremely efficient in his first year with the team, averaging 25.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49-39-81 shooting splits.

Nic Claxton has also shown offensive improvement, becoming more of a facilitator big man and someone who can put the ball on the floor in transition. GM Sean Marks and the rest of the front office could include these players in a three-team deal to push one through, or could end up selling a few veterans to get more value back for the future.

The Nets have a variety of options this trade season, but don't have pressure to make moves. Time will tell if Brooklyn is presented with the right opportunity.