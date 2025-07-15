Evaluating Nets' Danny Wolf Two Games Into Summer League
The Brooklyn Nets remain winless in NBA Summer League after falling at the hands of the Washington Wizards most recently. The rookies have still only scratched the surface of their skillsets and it's important to note that the roles they play on this team will not be an exact match come regular season time.
Danny Wolf has been the Nets' most underwhelming newcomer thus far, but his ability to contribute without scoring is an important trait to have. His NBA Summer League positives through two matchups are rebounding and surprisingly good defense.
In the first game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, there were noticeable first-game jitters that impacted everyone, especially Wolf. He struggled significantly, going 0-for-4 from the field and only scoring points from free throws. Aside from an impressive passing highlight at the beginning of the game, Wolf took too many risks with his passing, resulting in four turnovers.
There's no better time to take risks and showcase your talent than in Las Vegas. Although he occasionally struggles with ball control, his potential as a passing forward who can step out and shoot three-pointers is exciting, especially given the current trends in the NBA.
Wolf had similar offensive struggles in game two against Washington, scoring five points and turning it over three times. On the other end of the floor, he looked like the defensive MVP with three steals and four blocks. Jed Katz broke down his defensive performance for SI.
The most exciting aspect of Wolf's defense is his lateral quickness. He effectively navigates around screens and switches to guard faster opponents while still managing to stay in front of them. This ability was not as evident during his college days, where he primarily played in the paint.
Wolf also has 18 total rebounds through two games. If his defense and rebounding stay where they're at, he could still find his way onto the floor to work through his offense.
The performances Wolf has displayed thus far may not meet the expectations set for a three-year college player, but his potential is still clearly evident from his initial two Summer League games.