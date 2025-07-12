Five Nets Players and Coach Jordi Fernandez Attend Summer League Opener in Vegas
The Brooklyn Nets came up short in their NBA2K26 Summer League opener, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 90-81 in Las Vegas. While some of the team's rookie class didn't immediately live up to expectations in the falter, the night wasn't a total loss.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez used the matchup as an avenue to continue building his culture. How? Well, five of his players sat courtside to watch the young guns in their first NBA action.
Per the Nets' official X account, Dariq Whitehead, Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin and Keon Johnson were in attendance. The photo can be seen below.
Additionally, Fernandez himself sat behind veteran members of his young core.
Now, this could mean absolutely nothing. The photo could have just captured a group of guys going to support the newest members of their team. However, it would come as a shock to many if this wasn't an intentional play from Fernandez.
The only way to institute five incoming rookies—and potentially more depending on if a lesser-known name secures a roster spot with summer league play—is to lean on the guys who already know "the way."
Fernandez wants continuity, toughness, intensity and high effort. Whitehead, Clowney, Wilson, Martin and Johnson not only know this, but they've lived it.
The most important aspect of culture building isn't necessarily the traits you hope to teach incoming members. Unity is. Consistency is. Stability is.
Brooklyn has made plenty of transactions this summer that reflect a commitment to crafting an identity. Re-signing Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe, as well as exercising all team options possible fall right in line. But that doesn't guarantee production or results.
Much still has to take place off the court. The relationships between newcomers, veterans and everything in between will have to develop just as much as the players themselves do.
The Nets' rebuild will be a long process. No one in the fan base is expecting rapid results. Yet, seeing five guys who could all play major roles in the team's performance next season show up to support has to get supporters excited.
Brooklyn continues summer league action on July 13 against the Washington Wizards.