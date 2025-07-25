Former Net Kyrie Irving Says James Harden Trade Request Shocked Him
The inside information from the Brooklyn Nets' failed big three of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden continues to flow.
First, Irving revealed his belief that Brooklyn never wanted him. Now, he's providing insight into Harden's 2022 trade request.
Harden infamously asked the Nets to trade him to the Philadelphia 76ers at the February deadline, and he, alongside Paul Millsap, were shipped to the City of Brotherly Love in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.
To say this development came as a surprise to Irving would be an understatement.
"I don't think we knew where Ben was at so when that trade happened, it shocked a lot of people. It shocked me. (Expletive), I was talking to James one day. I'm like, '(expletive), bro, we about to go win these championships.' And it was like a day later, he asked for a trade," Irving said while livestreaming.
"I was like, 'oh, okay, (expletive) like that now,'" Irving continued. "I can't be mad. I'm not ever going to be mad at someone doing what's best for them. And shoutout to James. I've had my conversation with James. I told him, I said, 'bro, I understood completely,'" Irving continued.
Irving and Harden have both since moved on, now suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers, respectively. Durant has as well, having been traded from Brooklyn to the Phoenix Suns, and ultimately landing with the Houston Rockets this summer.
Even without these periodical sentiments from Irving, Durant and Harden, NBA fans have always wondered, "What if?" That much is obvious. But as members of the failed trio continue coming forward to share their perspectives of the superteam's downfall, the pain of what could've been must grow stronger.
While the Nets prepare to navigate year two of their complete rebuild, three of the biggest faces in franchise history (oustide of Irving who will miss most or all of the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL) will compete for teams in contention for a title.
Brooklyn will be trying to determine which step will come next.