Former Net Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Wants to Return to the NBA
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who played for the Brooklyn Nets from 2015-19, believes that he should be back in the NBA.
“I know everyone knows how hard I work, how much I care about basketball,” he said in an exclusive interview to HoopsHype. “Just one of those days sitting and just thinking about the game, thinking about the highs and lows, and just wanting to be on that big stage and really, really wanting to be closer to home, to be closest to my kids. It's one thing for them to take a max five-hour flight to, say, California, versus a 20-hour travel day to Asia or somewhere else.”
Hollis-Jeferson was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent two seasons at Arizona before being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers and subsequently being traded to the Nets. In 234 games with Brooklyn, Hollis-Jefferson averaged 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 turnovers and 1.6 ‘stocks’ per game.
The now-30-year-old reflected on his experience with the Nets. The team, at the time, was trying to rebuild. Now, Hollis-Jefferson is looking for a training camp (Exhibit 10) deal.
“We were a young group of guys, and I think at the time I was in that kind of state where it was like, they don't really know where to put me at,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “They don't know whether to play me on the ball. They don't know whether to play me off the ball in a dunk or spot. So I think them trying to figure that out in the stages of rebuilding kind of took away from really shining that light on me. But again, at the end of the day, it's about, like, knowing your role. I didn't establish my role and really, like, locked into it.”
Hollis-Jefferson bounced around the NBA with the Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Blazers after leaving the Nets. Then, he signed with Turkish club Beşiktaş for his first experience overseas.
“I felt like I was still trying to chase something at that point in my career when I really could have just locked into what they were calling me,” Hollis-Jeferson said about his time with the Nets. “They were calling me a defender, a hustle guy, someone who had good energy. So I really should have locked into that. It's kind of like how Draymond [Green] is. I really should have locked into that in the beginning careers in my career stages. But my ego was strong. I had pride. I felt like I was so much more in all those things where I needed to be the guy.”
Since then, Hollis-Jefferson has toiled around the Philippine Basketball Association and the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league in Puerto Rico. His standout moment, perhaps, was at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Hollis-Jefferson’s play with Jordan — he is a naturalized player for the Middle Eastern country — drew comparisons to Kobe Bryant.
“He's a legend, and you can only dream of being compared to someone like him,” he said then to ESPN. “But I'm nowhere near close to Kobe. I've tried to be a hard worker like he was, and I feel his energy. I also know a lot of people that knew him, so I've been hearing stories about him my whole life."