Three Takeaways From the Nets Impressive Win Over the Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets (8-19) remained home at the Barclays Center for a matchup with an Atlantic Division rival, as the Toronto Raptors (17-13) came to town on Sunday night.

The Nets were looking to bounce back from a poor shooting night that led to a loss to the Heat on Friday. Brooklyn did just that, turning up the defensive pressure and getting great performances from everyone en route to a 96-81 win over Toronto.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets home win over the Raptors.

1. First Half Defense Was Excellent

DEFENSE ➡️ OFFENSE@NoahClowney's block sparks the break and a nifty @_claxton33 finish pic.twitter.com/mf5FDFFU44 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 21, 2025

The Nets took advantage of a Raptors team on the second night of a back-to-back en route to a fantastic first-half defensive effort. Brooklyn held Toronto to just 39 points in the first half on 41% shooting from the field. They forced 12 turnovers, which led to 11 points for the Nets. They had the Raptors out of their rhythm for the entire half, leading to a ten-point halftime lead for Brooklyn.

Coming off a tough loss to the Heat on Friday, this was a great bounce-back effort for Jordi Fernandez's team. They re-committed to playing strong defense, which led to the offense getting out in transition and playing fast. This was exactly the start the Nets needed in this game, and they delivered.

2. Michael Porter Jr. Shines Again

It's been a stellar season for Michael Porter Jr. in Brooklyn, and he was great once again on Sunday. Porter Jr. poured in 24 points on 9-18 shooting from the field, while also pitching in 11 rebounds and four assists. Since the start of November, MPJ has scored at least 20 points in 15 of 18 games, and he's doing it very efficiently as well.

Sean Marks and the Nets couldn't have asked for a better season so far from Porter Jr. He's thriving as the number one offensive option in Brooklyn, and proving that he could be a big part of the plans in Brooklyn. What a season for the seventh-year pro from Missouri.

3. Nets Close Fourth Quarter Strong

Heading into the fourth quarter, Toronto had a two-point lead after a strong third quarter. The Nets could've folded and let the Raptors run away with the game late. Instead, Brooklyn responded. They won the fourth quarter 29-16. Egor Demin hit a couple of threes early in the quarter, and Nic Claxton found his offensive stroke late to help the Nets pull away.

Brooklyn's had some trouble closing games in the fourth quarter this season, so this game was a great sign. The Nets were more physical, won the rebounding battle, played great defense, and got contributions from the entire lineup to close this game with a bang. They deserve a lot of credit for the way they finished Sunday's game.