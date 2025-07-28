Former Nets Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Publicly Lobbies for NBA Training Camp Spot
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets reunited with D'Angelo Russell through a midseason trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Before the 2025-26 season begins, they have the chance to rekindle relations with another member of the fun "Russell Era" of Brooklyn basketball: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
Hollis-Jefferson, a first-round selection in 2015, played six seasons in the NBA—four of which were with the Nets. He's played overseas since the 2021-22 campaign, but is now eyeing a return to the United States.
The 30-year-old took to X earlier today to make his case to prospective franchises.
"Good morning, I was wondering if any teams had a training camp spot for an kind chap like myself," Hollis-Jefferson wrote. "I’m like a SUV got a lot of travel miles but for the long haul (long season) you can count on me. I also keep good air flow amongst the team. I also can guard just about anyone."
A versatile wing defender, Hollis-Jefferson's best season in the NBA came during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting just over 47% from the field.
Hollis-Jefferson has such a strong desire to return to the NBA that he confessed his willigness to strictly operate in practice settings. He didn't specify whether that would be as a player or coach.
"I also don’t mind getting guys better in practice. Pushing them to the next level," he continued. "Make it tough in practice scrimmage when necessary for the core guys to be elite in game situations!"
Does it make sense for Brooklyn to add Hollis-Jefferson as a rotational player? Not really. However, his presence could be beneficial—especially in head coach Jordi Fernandez's developmental program.
Hollis-Jefferson knows Brooklyn. He was a big part of one of the most nostalgic periods for Nets' fans since the beginning of the 2010s. His experience and enthusiasm could really help the young members of this team's core.
Now, what that role would look like will be up to management. Maybe a consultant? Perhaps the Nets occasionally bring him in to mentor the incoming rookie class?
It may seem far-fetched, but prioritizing the futures of the 2025 draftees should be Brooklyn's number one goal.