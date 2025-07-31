Full Circle: Nets Coach Renovates His Childhood Court
Since becoming the Brooklyn Nets head coach, Jordi Fernández has showcased some quality personality traits, like loyalty, that have helped him win the support of the fan base. Fernández exhibited this yet again, this time away from the organization, while giving back to his hometown and the court he grew up playing on.
In a post made to the Brooklyn Nets’ X page, Fernández is shown returning to his hometown of Badalona, Spain, after helping renovate the childhood court he grew up playing on. The court, known as "The Cage," is located in Badalona's Canyadó district and was renovated in partnership with the Ricky Rubio Foundation.
During an interview with Spanish local news outlet Badalon Comunicacio, Fernandez explained what motivated him to help lead the charge in renovating his childhood court.
"Sport promotes health, and it is clear after today that basketball life in Badalona is better than ever," Fernandez said. "Now it's time to take care of it and keep the court to make the most of this."
Fernandez kicked off his coaching career at just 15 years old in his hometown, serving on the youth staff for CB Sant Josep de Badalona and later taking a position as an athletic trainer for Club Bàsquet l'Hospitalet.
After moving to the United States and spending three years on the staff of the Impact Basketball Academy in Las Vegas, Fernandez earned his first NBA gig when he was hired to serve as a player development coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009. Fernandez stayed in Cleveland until 2013, working with players like Lebron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Kyrie Irving, serving on the coaching staff that helped lead the Cavaliers to an NBA Finals win in 2016.
Besides Fernandez, notable basketball figures like Anderson Varejao (who Fernandez coached in Cleveland) and veteran international coach Carles Duren were in attendance to showcase their support.
"A project like this attracts all kinds of audiences, from boys and girls to coaches and players of the elite," Fernandez mentioned. "This is the case of Carles Duran and Anderson Varejao who have wanted to support this initiative, among others."