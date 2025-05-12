Giannis Trade Rumors: Nets’ Player Package Viewed as Weak, Lacking Excitement
The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are beginning to heat up, with interest now extending beyond a list of the NBA's biggest markets being described as his prefferred destinations.
Antetokounmpo was the subject of conversation on ESPN's "Get Up" morning show, and the longtime link between he and the Brooklyn Nets was highlighted by insider Brian Windhorst.
Windhorst specifically named the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs as the likeliest suitors, due to their ability to move young players and future draft capital—two key aspects the Milwaukee Bucks would presumably demand in any return package.
Brooklyn was recently ranked as the franchise with the second-best future assets leaguewide by ESPN's Bobby Marks and Jeremy Woo, but Windhorst believes the Nets' roster isn't strong enough to entice Milwaukee into a deal.
“Brooklyn’s current players [are] not that strong of a package," Windhorst said. "Not as exciting of a player acquisition.”
On paper, Windhorst is correct. The Nets haven't selected inside the lottery in 15 years and have largely built their roster by adding external stars. Now amid a complete rebuild—one that started with a draft that Brooklyn didnt have a single selection in—the talent pool GM Sean Marks would have at his disposal doesn't match that of Houston or San Antonio.
However, Brian Lewis of the New York Post has been on the Antetokounmpo-Brooklyn beat for months now, and he seems to believe Marks may have the assets to make it happen.
"Brooklyn leads the NBA in not only salary-cap room (over $50 million) but also future draft picks (31) and future first-rounders (15). The Post has reported since last year that the idea of assembling all those assets was not to make every one of those picks but to have them ready if the right star became available," Lewis wrote Monday morning.
If the Nets are set on making the "Greek Freak" their face, it may take a historic number of picks to get a deal done. The lack of desired prospects currently rostered puts more pressure on Marks' negotiating skills, and will cost Brooklyn more picks than it may be willing to give up.
Still, landing superstars isn't something Marks or the Nets are new to, especially one of Antetokounmpo's caliber.