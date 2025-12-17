Nets Expected to Gauge Michael Porter Jr.'s Trade Market

Despite playing for a 7-18 Brooklyn Nets team in the midst of a rebuild, Michael Porter Jr. has stood out as one of the more efficient scorers in the NBA. The 27-year-old is making his mark early into his Nets tenure.

Porter is averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on an extremely impressive 49.7% shooting from the field and 39.9% from three. The 6-foot-10 wing has received more opportunities since being traded from the Denver Nuggets for Cam Johnson, and has taken full advantage of an increased load on offense.

However, the Nets are not in a position to compete for a playoff spot. Instead, they're in the process of developing young talent, with five first-round picks on the court and a boatload of draft capital for the future. Thus, Porter's future in Brooklyn is not guaranteed.

Erik Slater of ClutchPoints recently stated that the Nets are expected to entertain offers ahead of the February trade deadline, which could result in Porter's departure from the team in his first season.

"Porter Jr. is expected to draw interest on the trade market amid his red-hot start," Slater wrote. "The Nets are likely to gauge offers for the veteran, whom they acquired alongside an unprotected Nuggets 2032 first-round pick for Cam Johnson.

"Brooklyn operated this offseason with a tanking agenda in mind. However, Porter Jr.'s elite play has the rebuilding squad on the outside looking in regarding top-three lottery odds. Following a 0-7 start, the Nets are 7-11 over their last 18 games, dropping them to sixth in the draft lottery standings."

The veteran forward is one of five players averaging at least 25 points on over 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three. The other four? Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Porter has been spectacular for Brooklyn, but it's clearly affecting its plan to secure a top draft pick in 2026. He can also be a major contributor to a championship team, evident in his tenure with the Nuggets. He helped Denver secure the 2023 title as one of the top scoring options.

Last season, the Nets had a similar situation with Johnson, who was averaging nearly 20 points per game on efficient splits. They didn't shop the forward, but rather listened to offers. This year could be more of the same regarding Porter. Brooklyn doesn't have to trade him, but he would certainly bring back plenty of pieces for the future.