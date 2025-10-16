Grant Nelson Returns to Nets After Summer League Stint
The Brooklyn Nets are beginning to finalize their roster with less than a week before the start of the regular season. As they wind down their preseason with one final matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Nets will need to have 15 players on standard NBA contracts and three players on two-way deals.
After waiving Drew Timme and Dariq Whitehead, Brooklyn wasted no time continuing to make moves. The Nets brought in Malachi Smith and Grant Nelson, along with making another cut in Fanbo Zeng, who was on an Exhibit-10 deal.
Nelson, in particular, spent NBA Summer League with the Nets, playing five games in Las Vegas. The undrafted forward out of Alabama averaged 6.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 58-29-67 shooting splits. He did so in 19.1 minutes per game.
The assumption is that the 6-foot-11 forward will play in Long Island for Brooklyn's G League affiliate. The terms of his contract were not released, but seeing as how the Nets are still over the 15-player limit for standard contracts, it's likely that he will end up there.
Nelson began his collegiate career at North Dakota State, playing with the Bison for three seasons. At his peak there, he averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds (leading the Summit League), 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. He transferred to Alabama for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
With the Crimson Tide, the forward continued to produce in the SEC. Nelson averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He became known for his athletic play and advanced skill set at his height. The 23-year-old can put the ball on the floor and attack the basket, but he can also knock down the occasional deep shot.
On the defensive end, Nelson's athleticism and seven-foot wingspan allow him to guard almost all positions. Alabama had a top-five offensive rating last season (according to KenPom), but also boasted a top-30 defense with Nelson starting at power forward.
Now, Nelson has the chance to carve out a role with the Long Island Nets and potentially rise up to the NBA. Although his age as a first-year pro may turn off a lot of scouts and analysts, the North Dakota native has the skills, frame and potential to find a role in the league. He will join a Brooklyn organization in the early stages of a rebuild.