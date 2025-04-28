How Nets' Cam Johnson Could Be Used in Jonathan Kuminga Sign-and-Trade
For months, the Brooklyn Nets maintained they wouldn't trade Cam Johnson without receiving ample value in return. Rival teams were interested in acquiring the veteran sharpshooter both ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season and at February's trade deadline, but Brooklyn wouldn't budge.
This summer, there's a way that the Golden State Warriors, longtime members of Johnson's suitor list, could finally land a perfect complementary piece next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. All it would cost Golden State is a former lottery selection who fell out of Steve Kerr's rotation and is slated to enter restricted free agency.
Of course, that former lottery selection is Jonathan Kuminga, a player who has built substantial momentum as a potential target for the Nets.
The Warriors offered Kuminga a five-year, $150 million deal before this past season—an extension which he declined, opting to bet on himself—but will likely command between $20-25 million on the open market. Depending on his performance in Golden State's postseason run, that number is subject to change. So, where does Johnson fit in?
Moving off of Johnson never made complete sense due to his value. He's still under the age of 30, averaged over 18 points per game in a year where he was primarily Brooklyn's number one offensive weapon and was set to carry a $20.5 million cap hit into the 2025-26 season. For the production, Johnson's contract is a bargain and likely is why the Nets have been so hesitant to move him.
In an attempt to entice Golden State to allow Kuminga to walk, offering Johnson in a sign-and-trade would be an extremely shrewd move. The salaries are likely to be quite similar, and Kuminga plays the same position as Johnson while being seven years younger. Not to mention, Kuminga's ceiling is higher than Johnson's at this point in the latter's career.
Johnson has been stellar in Brooklyn. He's a model teammate, and his effort has never wavered, even amid this past season's frustrating results. But he deserves a shot at an NBA title, and he won't find that with the rebuilding Nets. This hypothetical situation lands Johnson with a great organization, while allowing GM Sean Marks to ink Kuminga to a long-term deal without the common complexities of signing a restricted free agent.