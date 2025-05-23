How the Brooklyn Nets’ Offseason Moves Could Shape Noah Clowney’s Development
The Brooklyn Nets appear primed for a busy offseason, and a flurry of frontcourt additions may headline it. Brooklyn is heavily linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and depending on how the board shakes out at the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets could target a big man with the eighth overall selection.
Assuming Brooklyn adds one of either Antetokounmpo, Derik Queen or Khaman Malauch, 2023's first-rounder—Noah Clowney—could see a heavy impact on his role. Clowney appeared in 46 games this past season, contributing 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while seeing his nightly scoring average increase by over three points.
In a Jan. 8 loss to the Detroit Pistons, Clowney scored 29 points in 37 minutes of action, setting a new career-high leading a banged-up Nets group. His flashes of potential extend beyond the 29-point performance, possibly creating a crowded frontcourt should Antetokounmpo, Queen or Malauch land in Brooklyn.
Nets fans were hoping for a breakout campaign in 2024-25, and in some ways, they got it. Injuries likely prevented Clowney from further establishing himself as a future contributor, but a second offseason under player development guru HC Jordi Fernandez should merit even more improvement.
Given Brooklyn's situation, including the prospect of adding a player like Antetokounmpo, who is currently the best power forward in the game, it wouldn't be surprising to see Clowney continue to serve in a bench role next year. The numbers may improve, but with what the Nets would have to invest (either a package for Antetokounmpo or a top-10 pick spent on Queen or Malauch), there won't be room in the starting five for Clowney.
There is always a possibility the former 21st overall pick could be used in a trade, especially when considering Clowney is likely someone who rival teams believe has one of the highest ceilings on Brooklyn's roster. Maybe he's included in a hypothetical Antetokounmpo trade, or could be added into a package allowing the Nets to move up in the draft.
With Brooklyn's current timeline, Clowney's spot in the rotation doesn't seem likely to climb past what it currently is. That could absolutely change due to his talent, but he'll be an area of the lineup Fernandez will have to address once the summer has ended.