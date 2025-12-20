How the Nets' Defense has Taken a Leap Over the Past Month

Basketball is a game of runs, and scoring runs are built on the defensive end. The Brooklyn Nets are 4-6 in their last 10 games and 4-3 in December due to the way the defense has been trending.

In this 10-game sample, the Nets are allowing 108.1 points per game. That number is down from their 115.5 points allowed per game on the season and would be the second-best scoring defense if it were placed against all other NBA teams from a season perspective.

Brooklyn also boasts the second-best team defensive rating and defensive rebound percentage through this stretch. Part of the reason its defense has been so effective of late is because of the intensity on the defensive glass to limit second-chance points.

Nic Claxton has been the clear defensive anchor for the Nets, even though his numbers don't jump off the page. Interestingly, the starting center's rebounding and stock numbers over the last 10 games have matched his season averages.

On paper, Brooklyn shouldn't be a good team defensively with so many unproven defenders. In the starting lineup alone, Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin and Noah Clowney came into the season as negative defenders. Those three haven't been elite by any means, but being better than expected has led to better overall numbers.

Porter Jr. has still been susceptible to blowing defensive coverages and lacks the lateral quickness to be an effective on-ball defender, but he has used his length well in passing lanes. In the past 10 games alone, he had four games with two or more steals.

Rookies often struggle on defense, especially when they're thrown into the fire like Demin has been this season. His quickness and reflexes have lacked at times, but being longer than most of his matchups has helped him pick pockets and contest shots.

The way this team plays off each other and communicates on the defensive side of the court is a testament to the Nets' coaching. Head coach Jordi Fernandez is committed to staying competitive despite goals of getting a top draft pick in 2026. His players have bought in, and it shows that defense can be improved based on effort alone.

Brooklyn's remaining four games of the December slate are against four top-nine seeds in their respective conferences, so it won't be easy to continue its defensive hot streak. On the other hand, because of how young the Nets are, the defense could only improve from this point forward.