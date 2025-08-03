Identifying the Brooklyn Nets’ Weakest Position Entering the 2025 Season
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the busiest NBA organizations during the summer of 2025. While they didn't make countless win-now moves like, say, the Houston Rockets did, Brooklyn's moves were for the betterment of the Nets' future.
That said, this team is still far from contention. Sure, the front office secured a matchup nightmare at the point guard spot in Egor Demin, a 6-foot-9 crafty passer selected with the eighth-overall pick in June's draft. It also brought in a player, Michael Porter Jr., whom head coach Jordi Fernandez is already familiar with and should become a go-to offensive weapon instantly.
But Brooklyn's other additions include incoming rookies Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, plus veteran wing Terance Mann. While each of those serves a purpose and each has potential to leave their fingerprints all over the Nets' 2025-26 campaign, this roster still needs some work.
Which begs the question, what is currently Brooklyn's weakest position?
Right off the bat, center can be crossed off this list. The Nets extended Nic Claxton last summer, Day'Ron Sharpe this summer, and Drew Timme's presence and ability to impact the game at either the four or five spots make big man one of Brooklyn's most comfortable positions.
The same can be said for each wing, due to the sheer amount of depth the team possesses. Returnees like Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin will be joined by Porter, Mann and Powell at the three. 2023 first-rounder Noah Clowney and Wolf will likely man the four, with the aforementioned Timme getting some run here as well.
That means: the Nets' biggest weakness is the backcourt.
And this is meant as no disrespect to any of the incoming rookies—they're purely listed as the biggest weakness due to a lack of experience, and a major question mark surrounding one of the most important players.
Demin, Traore and Saraf will need time to adjust, just as any rookie would. They're raw and inexperienced, but with time, could each develop into vital pieces of Brooklyn's rebuild. Until that happens, though, rivals will look to exploit the "fresh meat."
Of course, there's also the chaotic saga that has surrounded Cam Thomas all summer. Unquestionably the Nets' top offensive weapon, Thomas remains a restricted free agent—as he has since the free agency period opened. It's hard to imagine him playing anywhere but Brooklyn next season, but the uncertainty of the situation adds to the lack of confidence in this year's backcourt.
This is absolutely subject to change—especially since the only glimpse of the rookies we've seen thus far is summer league. If one, multiple or all are further along in their development than what's currently perceived, then that's a massive win for the organization.
Until then, guard play is likely to be the weakest link of the 2025-26 Nets.