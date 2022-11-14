Injury Update: Ben Simmons Left Knee Soreness Returns

It was believed Ben Simmons' left knee soreness was behind him. Instead, the soreness returned and Simmons was a late scratch against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night.

After missing five straight games with left knee soreness, Simmons played in the last three contests for the Nets under different minute restrictions. Coming off a 14-minute showing in Saturday's win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons' knee soreness resurfaced prior to the second game of the LA back-to-back Sunday evening.

"Ben experienced some knee soreness before the game so he was a no-go for tonight," Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters in Los Angeles postgame.

Simmons underwent an MRI last week, which came back clean. Although the left knee soreness has returned, it's unlikely the 26-year-old will undergo a second MRI out of caution. Vaughn is hopeful Simmons can suit up against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

"I'm not sure if we're going to go there," said Vaughn on a second MRI on Simmons' knee. "I think we've done the MRI before so I'm not sure if it's warranted this time. We'll see how he feels in the morning and hopefully, he's ready to go next game."

The Nets star has struggled to find his rhythm while he continues to find his footing on the hardwood. Simmons, who is coming off a serious back injury that required off-season surgery, is averaging only 5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 27.2 minutes per game. He has played in only nine of the Nets' 14 games this season.

Simmons has come off the bench since initially returning to the court after his short battle with left knee soreness. The Nets head coach is attempting to find positions where Simmons can thrive with Brooklyn, implementing him with the second unit and splitting minutes with the first unit.