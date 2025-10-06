Is Day'Ron Sharpe More Valuable Than Other Trade Assets for the Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets re-signed center Day'Ron Sharpe to a steal of a contract this offseason. He is making $6 million this season and has a team option for the 2026-27 season.
Sharpe is now entering his fifth year in the league, and he has silently broken out in many aspects of the game.
At 6-foot-11, 265 pounds, Sharpe was once the definition of an old-fashioned big man who bruises in the paint for rebounds. While his rebounding abilities are still the hallmark of his skill set, the three-point shot and defensive flashes were shown last season.
Before the 2024-25 season, the former North Carolina Tar Heel averaged 0.2 three-point attempts per game. The volume went up to 0.9 per game last season, and the accuracy leaves more to be desired, but there is a clear capability of being a threat from outside.
Sharpe also increased his production on defense, averaging 1.6 stocks per game, a career-high. One of the main reasons Nic Claxton has held the starting job over Sharpe is due to the gap in defensive play between the two.
Based on Brooklyn's first preseason game, the bargain center seems to be improving on both ends. In 14 minutes, Sharpe drilled his lone three-point attempt and blocked two shots.
Sharpe's Value and Possible Trade Destinations
"When I talk to GMs and coaches around the league, a lot of them bring up the name Dayron Sharpe," Frank Isola said on the preseason broadcast.
It's easy to see why Sharpe is coveted around the NBA because of his contract and developing skill set. He is only 23 years old, one of the league's best rebounders and may have an increased ability to stretch the floor.
Sharpe may be a player that the Nets want to keep around long-term, but if they can grab a first-round pick or other valuable assets for him, they could pull the trigger.
Multiple teams could use a rotational player in the front court at Sharpe's age and contract.
A Western Conference team like the Golden State Warriors desperately needs more big bodies. Their center rotation is currently built around Al Horford and Quinten Post. Sharpe is younger than both options and will provide more on the glass and on defense than his competition.
In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls should stay in contact with the Nets about Sharpe's availability. Nikola Vučević doesn't fit the Bulls timeline, and they could consider a dump-off of his contract to Brooklyn for Sharpe if they include fair draft compensation.