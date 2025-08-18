Is Nets' Nic Claxton a Top 5 Center in the Eastern Conference?
The Eastern Conference will look quite different in the 2025-26 season. Injuries, trades and free agency signings have completely reshaped the conference, leaving room for some of last year's underachievers to potentially make more noise than initially thought.
While the Brooklyn Nets aren't expected to be among those underachieving squads, they will be hoping to see their most impactful names show signs of growth. One of these names is Nic Claxton.
Claxton took a step back in the 2024-25 campaign, but he shouldn't be judged too harshly. He was learning a new system under a new coaching staff amid a chaotic period for the franchise. Assuming Claxton proves last season to be an aberration, where would he rank among his Eastern counterparts?
It's fair to say the likes of Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bam Adebayo and even Myles Turner are likely in a tier above Claxton. The former three are some of the best centers the league has to offer, and the latter proved his worth during the Indiana Pacers' NBA Finals run.
When looking beyond those three, that's where debates can be had. Guys like Nikola Vucevic, Jarrett Allen and Jalen Duren immediately come to mind. Kristaps Porzingis could theoretically be thrown in here as well, but it seems unfair to compare him to Claxton, Vucevic, Allen or Duren because of how their styles of play differ. For argument's sake, let's categorize Porzingis as a power forward.
To be considered top five, only one player from that group of three can surpass Claxton's skills, and an argument can be made that all three of them do. Each averaged more rebounds and rebounds per game last season than Claxton, and the Brooklyn big man's defense wasn't as impactful as it's been in previous seasons.
Despite the facts that Vucevic is aging, Allen is on a top-heavy roster and Duren is continuing to develop, all three would likely be viewed as "better" than the 2024-25 version of Claxton.
Final verdict: Claxton is not presently a top five center in the East. That is, however, subject to change.
With another summer under head coach Jordi Fernandez, Claxton will grow more comfortable in the offense. As he gains confidence scoring the ball, his confidence on the defensive end will only improve.
The upcoming season will be pivotal for Claxton, but if he capitalizes, he could end up getting recognized among the conference's elite.