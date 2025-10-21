Jordi Fernandez Praises Rookie Point Guards but Stops Short of Naming Starter
The Brooklyn Nets were fortunate and smart enough to reload at point guard back in June's draft—something that was required given last season's struggles.
D'Angelo Russell's departure left the position room almost completely barren, but luckily, talented rookies Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf helped provide new life to the group. All three have impressed since their names were called, and while that makes rotational decisions a little trickier, it is a welcome dilemma for the Nets.
Especially for second-year head coach Jordi Fernandez.
“I’m very happy with all three,” Fernandez said via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “All three have played in preseason, all three have done good things, and all three have things to work on."
The trio joins Brooklyn alongside fellow newcomers Drake Powell and Danny Wolf, but the present depth at their respective positions makes the guard play that much more of a story. While Fernandez expresses his content, likely due to the poise and maturity each displayed during preseason, he was careful not to declare one the starter for the Nets' regular-season opener against the Charlotte Hornets.
“If they can take advantage of their minutes, they’re going to survive with their roles, whether they are starting or at backup. If somebody cannot sustain production or what we’re asking [from them], then [it will create an] opportunity for another one, and that’s why I want that healthy competition to work on our team, where they’re all pushing each other and they all have minutes and experience and they can grow," Fernandez continued.
Luckily for all parties involved in the point guard battle, there is plenty of versatility spread among the three, allowing for them to share the floor at the same time, regardless of who is considered the floor general at the time. Saraf has the ability to shift over to the two spot, and Demin's 6-foot-9 frame allows him to play virtually anywhere one through four. So just because either Demin, Saraf or Traore isn't named the "starter" doesn't mean they can't still possess a significant role.
The lone downside is the reliance on rookies means there isn't a true veteran voice in the backcourt, but that's where Cam Thomas and Terance Mann come in. While neither is a traditional "point guard," both have enough reps in the NBA to be able to impart some wisdom on the youngsters.
So while Fernandez is yet to name a starter, Brooklyn knows it has three guys who should be able to serve that role if given the chance.