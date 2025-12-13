Nets Head Coach Jordi Fernandez Urges Egor Demin to Play With Better Physicality

The Brooklyn Nets have looked better as of late, winning three of their last five games. Had a few possessions gone better for the Nets on Friday, they could've escaped with a road victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Nets starting point guard Egor Demin struggled in the 119-111 loss, managing just three points on 1-of-7 shooting in only 18 minutes of action. He also only dished out one assist to two turnovers and played just two minutes in the fourth quarter.

Demin has displayed a sweet stroke from downtown, quelling one of his biggest concerns heading into the league. However, he's shown considerable reluctance in attacking the paint and attempting 2-pointers in the first few games of his career.

"Yeah, I think that he was trying to fix mistakes by trying to make things happen," Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said. "And this is not how you want to do things. I need him to play with better readiness and better physicality. And this is not the way that the team needs him to play. So he's got to be better. Otherwise, the minutes are going to go down, and somebody else will take advantage of that. So I know that he cares. He's always responded and pinched back. So, he's way better than what he's performed tonight."

Demin has expressed great self-awareness in areas he needs to improve in, but he also needs to realize that stepping out of his comfort zone and getting real-time experience attacking the rim more consistently is the best way to improve his all-around game rather than just always taking what the defense is willing to give him.

The Nets surprised many fans and people around the league when they selected the BYU product No. 8 overall, hoping Demin's playmaking skills and shooting stroke justify their decision. Demin is still just 19 years old and has plenty of room to grow, but it's imperative that he uses this time to improve his all-around skillset, especially in a rebuilding situation.

Brooklyn doesn't have a true point guard on its roster right now other than Demin. While Nic Claxton and Danny Wolf, and Michael Porter Jr. have effectively moved the ball, the Nets still need to have a true floor general who can set them and their other teammates up for clean looks, especially down the stretch of tight games similar to the one in Dallas.